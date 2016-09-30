: The State Election Commission on Thursday appealed for the peaceful conduct of local body elections even as it asked the police to check the activities of anti-social elements.

In a press statement, the Commission said that no new weapon licences should be issued during the period when the election notification is in force and asked that all licensed weapons be surrendered at the district headquarters. It asked the police to deal strictly with anti-social elements .

The Commission said that Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. would be in place till the election process was completed and asked the police to meet representatives of political parties and obtain their consent for adhering to it. The Commission hoped that all parties involved would cooperate to ensure that the election passes off peacefully.