The State government is willing to provide all support to start-ups, but regulations are needed to create a level playing field, T.K. Ramachandran, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Tamil Nadu, said at CII Connect.

“Start-ups can only function if the supporting ecosystem exists. Who best can provide that environment than the government,” he said. Nobody can take risk as much as the government can, he said, highlighting the creation of supportive institute such as IITs, IITM Research Park and the Tidel Park. He also said necessary ecosystem to support start-ups are available in the State.

Mr. Ramachandran stressed the need for regulations in which the government plays a key role in creating a supporting ecosystem. He highlighted the issue of surge pricing involving firms such as Uber and Ola where government intervention was required to create a level playing field.