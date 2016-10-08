City police arrested a youth for attacking a girl who had spurned his advances.

The 19-year-old victim is a first year student of a private engineering college. M. Yoburaj (19) of West Mambalam used to stalk her on her way to college and back home.

Yoburaj allegedly proposed to marry the girl, which she refused. On Wednesday, while she was walking near Seenivasa Theatre, K.R. Koil Street, West Mambalam, he blocked her way and compelled her to accept his proposal. The girl allegedly shouted at him and he beat her up in the middle of the road, police said.

She was injured and was treated at a private clinic, her father said in his complaint. Kumaran Nagar police apprehended Yoburaj at his house in West Mambalam. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.