DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Tuesday welcomed the allocation of all portfolios held by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, saying that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao had taken the decision in the interest of the State.

In a statement here, he said even though the DMK had been demanding appointment of an interim Chief Minister or allocation of Chief Minister’s portfolios to a senior minister, a few leaders rejected its demand without taking into consideration the interest of the State and the people.

“We need a leader for the Cabinet and it cannot take a decision in his absence. I welcome the decision of the Governor,” he said.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan said the will of the people was that “the government should keep functioning, and the Governor has taken a decision with the powers granted to him by the Constitution."