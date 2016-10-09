Leader of Opposition in the Assmebly and DMK treasurer M.K Stalin on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Apollo Hospitals here where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment.

Senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan and K. Ponmudi accompanied him.

“When the Chief Minister was admitted in the hospital on the night of September 22, it was said she would be discharged in a few days. But now the hospital authorities have explained that her condition requries stay in the hospital for more days. So I have come here on the advice of our leader (Karunanidhi), who first wished her a speedy recovery. I also want her to recover soon and resume her responsibilities,” Mr. Stalin told reporters outside the hospital.

He said even though he could not see the Chief Minister he met Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai and inquired about Ms Jayalalithaa’s health. “They informed me that she is recovering,” he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnaswamy visited the hospital.