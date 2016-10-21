Accuses Centre, Union Ministers of acting against State’s interests

The DMK and CPI (M) on Thursday opposed the move to shift the headquarters of the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) from Chennai to New Delhi.

In a statement issued here, DMK treasurer M.K.Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilzers Ananth Kumar not to shift the headquarters of the institute. Mr. Stalin alleged that Mr. Ananth Kumar, a native of Karnataka, was behind the move. “In the wake of the Cauvery dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Mr. Ananth Kumar wants to change the headquarters of CIPET, which is under his Ministry, from Chennai,” he claimed. The office-bearers of the United Forum of CIPET Unions met Mr. Stalin on Thursday and submitted a petition opposing the proposal to shift the headquarters to New Delhi.

Mr. Stalin noted that though similar attempts made in the past were stopped, the BJP-led government at the Centre was again trying to shift the headquarters.