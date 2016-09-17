Mr. Stalin and his party functionaries were arrested when they headed towards Egmore Railway station to stage a rail roko protest.

: DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Friday said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa should either exert pressure on the Centre through its MPs to form the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as directed by the Supreme Court or resign.

“The ruling AIADMK has 50 MPs (in both Houses) and they have not spoken about Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery Water. Ms. Jayalalithaa should ensure that her party MPs meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others ministers to get justice for Tamil Nadu. If they are not able to do any thing they should resign their Parliamentary membership,” he told reporters after his release from police detention.

Mr. Stalin and his party functionaries were arrested when they headed towards Egmore Railway station to stage a rail roko protest. In the evening, they were not released even after 6 pm and they told the police that they should either be released or sent to judicial custody. Following this, they were released.

Mr. Stalin said besides finding an amicable solution to the Cauvery water dispute, Ms. Jayalalithaa should take steps to protect the Tamils in Karnataka who were being subjected to violence.

Pointing out that all political parties barring the ruling AIADMK had participated in Friday’s protest, he said such agitations would continue if the State and the Centre failed to find a solution to the problem. “The problem would not have reached this stage if Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had met the Prime Minister to find a solution,” he alleged. He also expressed his condolence to Vignesh, a cadre of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi, who committed self immolation.