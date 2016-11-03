While the AIADMK’s official twitter handle @AIADMKofficial announced the successful and safe demolition of the remaining tower in Moulivakkam, Opposition leader and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin claimed credit for the same. The ruling party’s tweet mentioned that all safety precautions had been taken and the tower demolished successfully. Mr. Stalin, however, said the demolition was a victory for the party’s consistent efforts and the public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by him in the High Court.

Mr. Stalin said an inquiry by the CBI would bring out the facts suppressed by the government and shed light on the irregularities in construction. “It is unfortunate that no compensation has been given to those who bought the flats,” he said.

Mr Stalin said he led a rally in 2014 demanding an inquiry. He said since the government failed to table the report of Justice R. Reghupathy, he had approached the court. “The report was tabled in the Assembly only after the court warned that it would order a CBI inquiry,” he said.