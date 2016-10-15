Stalin calls on Panneerselvam over Cauvery water issue

Urges govt. to arrange for a meeting with the PM to break logjam

: DMK treasurer and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly M.K. Stalin called on Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and Public Works Department Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Secretariat on Friday and urged for an all-party meeting and a special Assembly sitting to discuss the Cauvery issue.

Mr. Stalin also handed over a copy of the resolutions passed in a meeting with various farmer organisations on Thursday over the issue and further urged the AIADMK senior ministers to arrange for a meeting of leaders of all parties and representatives of various farmers’ associations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon him to protect the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Stalin said the Ministers promised to look into the resolutions. When asked about the State government’s legal battle, he said, “Approaching the dispute through legal channels is different. Like how all political parties in Karnataka have come together to express their opinion and sentiments, we too should come together by convening an all-party meeting.”

On whether the meeting has given him confidence about the State government, Mr. Stalin said only because they had confidence they had discussed the issue. To a query on whether the DMK felt that the State government was functioning properly, Mr. Stalin said the agenda for the meeting was only the Cauvery issue.

The resolutions passed after a discussion by various organisations and farmers associations urged the State government to call an all-party meeting and convene a special sitting of the State Legislative Assembly to discuss the Cauvery issue.

Mr. Stalin said a copy of the resolutions passed by the farmer associations would also be sent to Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao. DMK’s Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan, former Minister K. Ponmudi, former Chennai Mayor M. Subramanian and P.K. Sekar Babu were present on the occasion.