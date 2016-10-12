On an allegation that an elephant maintained by the Srirangam temple, Tiruchi, has been made to perform tricks and dance, the Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Department to file its response within two weeks.

The allegation was made by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan with video clips. The issue pertains to a PIL moved by Radha Rajan seeking direction to constitute a monitoring committee to supervise the maintenance of cows and elephants donated to various temples and mutts.

When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, the AWBI submitted its inspection report. Perusing the report, the Bench said, “The temple management has submitted that it lacks funds. The question, thus, would be of removal and maintenance of the elephant. The report of AWBI suggests that animal must be shifted from the temple.”

The Bench then pointing out to another allegation made by the AWBI that the elephant in Srirangam temple had been made to dance, the court ordered notice to the temple management.

As to the formation of District Level Captive Animals Welfare Committees, the Tamil Nadu forest Department submitted that the committees will be constituted within a month.

Recording the submissions, the Bench posted the PIL to November 18 for hearing.

