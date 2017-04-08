Sripadham volunteers get busy

more-in

With over 10 lakh devotees expected to participate and witness the Arubathimoovar festival at Kapaleeswarar Temple on Sunday, the Sripadham volunteers who will pull the carts of the idols of the 63 Nayanmars (Saivaite saints) are busy with related arrangements.

On Saturday evening, they were regulating the crowds that had gathered to witness the movement of the utsava idols of Kapaleeswarar and Karpagambal from the Ther (temple car) after the car festival.

“They lend a helping hand in all activities of the temple — from regulating crowds, to arranging puja items, including flowers, to moving heavy stuff around during festivals,” said a source in the Hindu Charitable Endowments Department. Many of the very young Sripadham volunteers say they love to serve the gods although the annual exams are on.

Manikandan, a student of a school in Santhome, who had an exam on Friday, was among those helping to carry the utsava idol of Lord Chandikeswarar till late night on Sunday.

C.K.R. Akash Krishna, a student of class IX , said he was following in the footsteps of his grandfather Lakshmanan, who does kainkaryam at Sri Ranganathar Temple in Srirangam.

“I have been helping in the temple for four years now. We have a responsibility and ensure that we carry it out properly,” the youth said.

‘Community event’

Temple historian Pradeep Chakravarthi said that the festival, which was over 1,500 years old, was more of a community event.

“It is summer time and no agricultural activities happen, so a lot of people sell stuff... food and water is served on all the ten days,” he explained.

Mr. Chakravarthi went on to explain that Thirugnanasambandar’s Mattu Itta Poompaavai pathigam mentions the various festivals of the temple.