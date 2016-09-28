Teachers have a major role in shaping future generations, said Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan. Speaking at a function held to honour 37 teachers of Chennai-based Vivekananda Educational Society on Sunday, he said teachers should train students in such a manner that they should know to reject what is harmful to themselves and society. He presented the Srestacharya awards that carry a cash prize of Rs.25,000 and a citation to the teachers for their dedicated service.

Vivekananda Educational Society office-bearers including its president N. Gopalaswamy, vice-president T. Chakravarthy and secretary M.N. Venkatesan were present on the occasion.