The BSNL sports quiz programme being broadcast on Doordarshan is set for a longer innings as it completed its 750th episode on Thursday.

A function was organised by the Doordarshan Kendra in the city to mark the occasion. The show has entered the Limca Book of Records.

M. Anandan, Deputy Director General (Engineering) of Doordarshan, congratulated quiz master Sumanth C. Raman and sponsor BSNL for creating a brand image for Podhigai through the landmark weekly sports quiz. The quiz programme started in 2002 as a promotional programme has achieved several landmarks such as the 300th, 500th and now the 750th episode.

He expressed the hope that the sports quiz would screen its 1,000th episode soon. N. Poonguzhali, CGM, BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle, said it was a credit to be part of the programme and assured the show of continued financial support.

She said the quiz programme had kindled a sporting spirit among the public.

Sumanth Raman, recalling the inauguration of the programme, said it was planned for four weeks at the time of the launch but was extended to six and has continued thereafter without any interruption. He thanked the viewers, the sponsor and Doordarshan staff for keeping the programme alive and kicking.

Olympians V. Bhaskaran and Shiny Wilson and Indian cricketer V.B. Chandrasekhar participated in the function.