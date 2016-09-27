Southern Railway will be operating additional trains from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli and Tiruchirapallin in October to clear the extra rush of passengers. An official press release said the Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli Suvidha train (no. 82601) will leave Egmore at 9.05 p.m. on October 7 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.45 a.m. the next day. Another train (no. 82603) will leave Egmore at 10.45 p.m. on October 8 and reach Tirunelveli at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

A special train (no. 06026) will leave Tiruchirapalli at 3.15 p.m. on October 8 and reach Egmore at 9.10 p.m. the same day, the release said, adding advance reservations will begin Tuesday.