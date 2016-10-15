In connection with the Deepavali festival, long distance buses of the various State Transport Corporations would be operated from three bus terminals on a temporary basis from October 26 to 28. The three bus terminals from where SETC buses will originate are Anna Nagar (West), Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ) and Poonamallee.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will also operate 200 special services during the three days to the three bus terminals.

Special buses to Anna Nagar (West) bus terminus would be operated from Avadi, Red Hills and Tambaram. For reaching the Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ), special buses from Broadway, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar B.S., Siruseri IT Park, Kovalam, Chengalpattu, Vadanemili and Thiruporur would be plied.

Similarly, passengers bound to Poonamallee bus terminus could use the special bus services operated from Red Hills, Ambattur Estate, Tambaram, T. Nagar, Broadway, CMBT and Thiruvottiyur.