As the tenure of the elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies in the State ended on Monday, the State government issued necessary notifications and appointed special officers for these local bodies as per the direction of the Madras High Court.

According to GOs from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the Commissioner of City Municipal Corporation would be the special officer for the Corporation as well as for the municipality. In case of town panchayats, the Assistant Director of Town Panchayats and Executive Officers would be the special officers.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, in its GOs, stated Block Development Officers have been appointed as special officers for respective village panchayats. As for district panchayats, Additional Director or Additional Collector or Joint Director or Project Director of district rural development agencies, as the case may be, would function as special officers.

Officers in the posts of Assistant Director (Panchayats) and Assistant Director (Audit) would divide the total number of panchayat unions in every district to function as their special officers, according to the GO. All these GOs would come into force from Tuesday.

The special officers would function until the first meeting of the newly elected representatives takes place after ordinary elections for these posts or until December 31 this year, whichever is earlier. These GOs are to be notified in extraordinary issues of the State government gazette.

The GOs followed the promulgation of two ordinances by Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to amend laws relating to local bodies in the State for the appointment of special officers. The promulgation of ordinances was necessitated by an order of the Madras High Court, which had set aside the election notification of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and directed to appoint special officers till newly elected representatives take over after fresh elections are held.