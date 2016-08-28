The State Express Transport Corporation Tamil Nadu Ltd. will launch special bus services for devotees travelling to the Velankanni shrine for the annual festival.
The Corporation will operate buses from Chennai, Bengaluru, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore to Velankanni. The buses will run from August 25 to till the end of the festival on September 10, according to an official release.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.