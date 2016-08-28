The State Express Transport Corporation Tamil Nadu Ltd. will launch special bus services for devotees travelling to the Velankanni shrine for the annual festival.

The Corporation will operate buses from Chennai, Bengaluru, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore to Velankanni. The buses will run from August 25 to till the end of the festival on September 10, according to an official release.