Southern Railway will be operating a train with special fares from Tiruchi to Chennai Egmore on October 29. The train (no. 06026) will leave Tiruchi at 3.15 p.m. and reach Chennai at 9.10 p.m. The return service, train no. 06025, will leave Egmore at 9 a.m. on October 31 and reach Tiruchi at 2.30 p.m. Another train (no.06041) will leave Egmore at 10.45 p.m. on October 29 for Tirunelveli via Kumbakonam and reach its destination at 12.30 p.m. the next day. A suvidha train (no. 82610) will leave Tirunelveli at 6.20 p.m. on October 30 and reach Egmore via Kumbakonam at 7.20 a.m. the next day.

Advance reservations for these trains begin on Saturday, a Southern Railway press release said.