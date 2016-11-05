A father, who rushed to file a complaint against his son for allegedly assaulting him, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

According to the police, M. Ganesan (36) quarrelled with his father Manoharan (65) and his mother Tharabai (58) on Thursday night, demanding money to pay for his wife’s jewels. In the heat of the moment, he allegedly assaulted his father.

On seeing the commotion, onlookers rescued Manoharan, who rushed to the Adambakkam police station to file a complaint. On reaching there, he fainted and was taken to the Government Hospital in Chromepet. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was registered and Ganesan was taken into custody.