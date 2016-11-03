PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged the State government to find a permanent solution to the current financial crisis in Annamalai University, claiming that salaries haven’t been paid to its staff.

In a statement on Wednesday, he alleged that although the State government took over the administration of Annamalai University in 2013, it failed to solve the issues facing the Chidambaram-based university.

Offering a set of suggestions to the State government, Mr. Ramadoss said implementing them would help the university to emerge from the financial crisis.