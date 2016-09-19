Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs. 1 lakh each to the family of a fisherman who drowned in the sea and to the families of three others who are still missing.

The boat carrying two fishermen — Saravanan and Raji of Tsunami Nagar in Tondiarpet — was damaged while they were fishing on November 7 last and they went missing.

On April 14 this year, a boat carrying Sagayaraj and Milkias was damaged while fishing.

The body of Milkias was recovered while Sagayaraj is still missing.