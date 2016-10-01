A 26-year-old software engineer was killed in a road accident near Perungalathur on Friday morning. M. Diwakar (26), who worked in a software firm in the Special Economic Zone in Perungalathur, was returning home after his night shift.

He was on a two-wheeler along with his friend Vishnuprasad (23) when a tipper lorry knocked them from behind.

Both of them were thrown off the vehicle.

While Vishnuprasad escaped with minor injuries, Diwakar came under the wheels of the lorry. He was crushed to death on the spot.

Chromepet traffic investigation wing police registered a case and removed the body for post mortem at the government hospital in Chromepet.

Lorry driver S. Karthik of Rathnamangalam was taken into custody.