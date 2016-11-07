The well-oiled network spread across State transported contraband from Singapore, Dubai

On specific intelligence that some youths were regularly receiving gold jewellery from passengers arriving from Singapore in Tiruchi and Madurai airports and transporting the smuggled items by road to Chennai, DRI teams made surprise checks on vehicles along national highways between Madurai and Chennai.

At the Chengalpet toll plaza early on Friday, they found two suspicious persons in a car. On interrogation, the suspects, Shabeer Ahmed (29) and Ubayathulla (33), confessed to be transporting gold bars received from gullible passengers at the Tiruchi airport.

“The suspects would usually say that the gold was meant for a marriage or birthday of a family member. With or without the knowledge of the passenger, they would take his/her photograph and pass it on to the receiver at the destination via mobile messaging platforms. The gang operating from both sides managed to find at least half-a-dozen passengers each day and the total quantity of gold received at the destination airports has been high,” an investigator said. If a passenger can accommodate some baggage, the suspects would give brand new tools to be handed over to a friend or relative. “We found some cutting pliers that had gold bars sheathed in the rubber handles. Gold chains in plastic bags were found neatly concealed in baggage. This is a major smuggling syndicate that has been operating for more than a year now.”

Investigation revealed that about ten youths were staying in a house at Choolaimedu in Chennai. Their job was to go to airports on information and receive gold consignments from passengers arriving from Singapore and Dubai. “They would receive flight numbers, arrival time and photograph of the passenger bringing the gold. We seized some crude gold bars concealed in cutting pliers and gold jewellery from the house and apprehended Mansoor (28) and Raja Mohammed (32).

At the Madurai airport, DRI officials seized one cutting plier containing gold bars concealed in the handles. “We have arrested eight suspects so far in Chennai, Tiruchi and Madurai. No arrest of passengers has been made yet. The official parried questions on the number such gangs operating in the State and action being contemplated to apprehend the suspects in Singapore or Dubai. However, he said the smuggled gold bars and jewellery were all sold to agents in Chennai.”

The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded in judicial custody. The car used to transport the smuggled gold was also seized.

