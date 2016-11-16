CEO to be appointed shortly; 41 projects to be implemented at Rs. 1,300 crore across the city

The Chennai Corporation has identified eight parks in T. Nagar for restoration under the Smart City Mission. At least 41 such projects will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,300 crore in the city as the CEO is likely to be appointed shortly.

“We have received 11 applications for the Smart City CEO. The deadline for submission of applications was Monday,” said an official of Chennai Smart City Limited.

Design and implementation of a set of strategies to enhance Smart City infrastructure will begin after the appointment of the CEO. Most of the applicants for the post of CEO do not have experience in international engagement even as the advertisement for recruitment of CEO says such experience would be considered as an “added advantage”.

Just six applications have been received for the post of Chief Finance Officer and three applications have been received for the post of Company Secretary of Chennai Smart City Limited. The poor response to the advertisement of Chennai Smart City Limited to fill up key positions has been attributed to the vague nature of the concept of Smart City and the lack of clarity on qualifications or experience of the persons to be recruited for the posts.

Former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayan said assessment of project management skills of the CEO on Town Planning and Urban Design should be the key aspect in the selection process. “The advertisement is vague. The concept of Smart City itself is vague,” said Mr. Devasahayam.

The Corporation officials said some projects, which were yet to take off owing to restrictions in funding from World Bank, will get funding under the Smart City Mission. The civic body has planned to conduct a demo on Thyagaraya Road relating to projects such as T. Nagar pedestrian plaza under the Smart City Mission.

“We have dropped the plan to get World Bank funding for the Pedestrian Plaza in T. Nagar. The project will get funds under the Smart City Mission. So we are making changes in the design of the plaza. Buses will be permitted in the pedestrian plaza,” said an official. The proposal for developing cycle tracks in T. Nagar is also likely to be dropped.

The civic body is expected to start retrofitting of green open spaces in parks such as Natesan Park and Panagal Park under smart city mission. Parking management system is expected to be implemented. The Board of Directors of the Company will make a decision shortly, civic officials said.