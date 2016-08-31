A delegation from Singapore that visited the city as part of the Smart Cities Mission has offered smart solutions, including the technology for recycling waste water and desalination for augmentation of water supply.

The delegation was led by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, a government agency that spearheads the overseas growth of Singapore-based companies.

According to official sources, the technology used by companies in Singapore for recycling and reuse of waste water is likely to be adopted for Chennai.

Water supply will be the most important component of the Smart Cities Mission.

More than three lakh residents of areas such as T. Nagar are likely to get 41 mld water with smart metering for 100 per cent service connections under the project.

The delegation talked about the technology used in Singapore that obtained 30 per cent of its water supply through reuse and recycling.