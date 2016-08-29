TANSTIA-FNF Service Centre (TFSC) celebrated its silver jubilee here on Friday.

TFSC is a venture between Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association and Friedrich Naumann Foundation, Germany, established to promote entrepreneurship and to provide supporting services to MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

At a function to mark the occasion, the centre’s members said that Indian SMEs should leverage the Smart Cities opportunity to create innovative urban infrastructure management solutions.

Small and medium local companies will have a key role to play in the future smart cities , the members said. – Staff Reporter

