‘Small units may be hit hard during disaster’

CII-KPMG report says most MSMEs are underprepared and do not have any internal recovery plans

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) are underprepared to face or recover from natural calamities, according to a recent CII-KPMG report.

The report, titled preparing MSMEs for effective disaster management, studied the current disaster-preparedness level of MSMEs based on inputs from major industrial clusters.

Sharing insights

Representatives from the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, Manali Industries Association, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, SIPCOT Irungattukottai Manufacturers Association, Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association and Tamil Nadu Small and Medium Industries Mutual Association were among those who shared their insights for the report.

According to the report, owing to the informal nature of operations of several MSMEs, there are no formally documented internal disaster recovery plans that identify the possible disasters that the business is at risk from, the likelihood and impact of these disasters and the set of activities to be carried out before and after the occurrence of a disaster to reduce impact and resume operations at the earliest.

The report pointed out that most MSMEs did not orient or train their staff in emergency safety procedures.

“No safety equipment is kept in the workplace and no basic flood materials is stored to help lessen the impact of crisis,” it added.

The report said that adding to this, industrial estates were located in low-lying flood prone areas that had no stormwater drainage facilities.

The report also said MSMEs also do not take insurance cover, which is one of the most critical pillars for support in any post disaster recovery mechanism, to cover financial losses.

Lack of awareness

However, due to lack of awareness, most MSMEs view insurance coverage as an expenditure rather than as an investment for protection, it added.

The report recommended that banks need to provide adequate support for disaster management.

Banks and the RBI need to be proactive and also support business rejuvenation proposals in terms of soft loans, extending the term limit/working capital limit and period, the report said.

It aslo added that the state and central government need to play an important role by having appropriate pre-disaster plans in place for the enterprises.

CII presented the report to Mangat Ram Sharma, Principal Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Sharma assured all possible support to the micro, small and medium enterprises.