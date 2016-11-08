Taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Hindu about an inspector slapping a constable in Ariyalur district, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police) to order an enquiry into the incident.

The commission said the enquiry was to be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police and the report must be submitted along with statements recorded and documents within four weeks.

A 24-year old constable attached to the Armed Reserve reportedly fainted after he was slapped by a higher official when he reported for duty at Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district on Sunday.

The constable was said to be unwell and arrived late for the roll call. Soon after the incident, the constable was rushed to the Government District Headquarters hospital in an ambulance and was advised to take rest.