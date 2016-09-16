The situation at Korattur lake, where over 200 ducks were released into the water in a bid to control the breeding of Chironomus insects, is under control, said a senior Chennai Corporation official.

Residents had complained about the nuisance created by these insects.

“We have had no more complaints from residents. We have looked into the situation even in the nights, and having realised that the insect breeds within houses as well as within the lake, we have distributed disinfectants to all households in the vicinity,” he said, adding that all stagnant water pools too, had been disinfected in order to control breeding sources.

“We have also carried out fogging and adulticide operations,” he said.