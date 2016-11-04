The first phase of the wingle window counselling for selecting candidates for BSMS/BAMS/BUMS/BNYS and BHMS courses will begin from Saturday at the office of the selection committee, Commissioner of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, at Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine Campus in Arumbakkam.

Individual letters have been sent to all the eligible candidates up to general merit rank 2830 and cut-off mark upto 165 and also through SMS.

For information on the break-up of the counselling sessions, the documents they need to bring and other details, students can visitwww.tnhealth.org.