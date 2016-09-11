Kundrathur Police on Saturday arrested two persons who were selling single digit lottery tickets that is banned. The police recovered single digit lottery tickets and other materials from the accused, identified as N. Jayaraman (32) and A.Thirunavukarasu (43). They were remanded to judicial custody.
Updated: September 11, 2016 09:35 IST
Single digit lottery: Two held
