In a move that will help commuters, Chennai Metro Rail will start plying shuttle services from the Airport Metro Rail station to the airport. According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they will initially ply four shuttle services every 15 minutes beginning October 1. The second stretch of the Chennai Metro from Little Mount to the airport was launched last week. Commuters have found it quite difficult to walk from the station to the terminals since the launch and this connectivity is expected to improve mobility.

More In: Chennai