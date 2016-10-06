Clogged up:Residents say the channel that carries water to Velachery Lake is endangered by encroachments.— Photo:T Madhavan

‘Rainwater in Adambakkam East may not drain into lake’.

Residents of Adambakkam East are worried that rainwater from the locality may not drain into Velachery lake properly. The resident welfare associations say that the channel to carry surplus water from Adambakkam lake and Alandur has shrunk. It has also been encroached upon with houses coming up on its banks.

Ramakrishnapuram and adjoining streets were flooded last year due to the shrinkage of the channel. Adambakkam police station on New Colony First Street was the first to be inundated because of this, residents say.

Residents of Ramakrishnapuram said that the Greater Chennai Corporation began constructing a culvert connecting Masthan Gori street and Ramakrishnapuram 3rd street to take rain water towards Velachery lake. But this has not served the purpose as it has narrowed down to less than two feet at Kakkan bridge, points out a resident.

Officials, however, are confident that flooding can be mitigated as the stormwater drain network on many stretches in Alandur, Adambakkam and west Velachery is nearing completion.