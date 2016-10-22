: A day after eight persons were killed in a fire which broke out in a scan centre at Sivakasi, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a comprehensive report from the Chief Inspector of Factories and Virudhunagar District Collector as to the safety measures that are in place to avert such occurrences in vulnerable places.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports of the fire and has considered them as complaints. It has directed the Superintendent of Police of Virudhunagar district to inquire into the incident and submit a report on the status of the case initiated on the basis of this occurrence within three weeks.

The matter would be listed before the Commission after six weeks.

Eight persons were killed due to asphyxiation at a scan centre after a fire broke out in a cracker shop in Sivakasi on Thursday.

Two persons who held the licence for the shop have been held.