Taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Hindu on the death of P. Ramkumar, the lone suspect in the Swathi murder case, and deeming it a complaint, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Additional Director-General of Police/Director, Investigation Division of SHRC, has been directed to conduct an inquiry by a senior police officer and submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.

In a report, Swathi murder accused Ramkumar commits ‘suicide,’ The Hindu had reported that Ramkumar allegedly committed suicide by “pulling and biting into a live electric wire” inside the Puzhal Central Prison here on Sunday evening, as claimed by prison officials.

Several political parties, civil rights activists and legal experts have demanded an independent probe into the incident.