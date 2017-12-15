Chennai

RK Nagar bypoll: Showroom selling cookers faces Income Tax dept. heat

Tight watch: I-T sleuths inspecting a shop in the R.K. Nagar constituency on Thursday.  

‘It had unaccounted inventory and had evaded tax’

Income Tax sleuths carried out a search operation in a shop selling pressure cookers in Royapuram, which is part of the bypoll-bound Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, for unaccounted inventory and not filing income tax returns for three years.

“We started our raid on Tuesday and it ended late night on Wednesday; the operation was based on inputs that the shop had a large quantity of unaccounted inventory. We have found tax evasion to the tune of ₹1.5 crore, which they also admitted to,” a senior I-T official said.

Ousted AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran is contesting the bypoll as an Independent candidate and has been allotted the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol.

Chennai
