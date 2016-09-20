The road outside Government Royapettah Hospital’s mortuary was packed on Monday morning as presspersons, police personnel, vehicles and pedestrians jostled for space on the narrow stretch.

Yellow barricades lined both sides of the road holding off the crowds, but vehicles crawled and helpless pedestrians tried to find a way through even as the traffic police tried to ensure there was no congestion. Shops lining the road were all closed and the footpaths jammed with camera, mics and cords everywhere.

At 11. 15 a.m., Dalit leader P. John Pandian arrived. Speaking to presspersons, he raised doubts over the investigation process and questioned if there had been adequate protection for Ramkumar. “We don’t know if he was beaten up or suffered an electric shock,” Mr. Pandian said, adding that Ramkumar was only a suspect as investigation had not been completed. “If he wanted to commit suicide, he could have done so in his village,” Mr. Pandian said.

A little later, members of the Puthiya Tamilagam arrived and raised slogans standing opposite the mortuary gates.