Sharing on Facebook gets a new connotation

Two years ago, Radhika Kannan was so possessive about the plants at her kitchen garden that she would not share any of them.

Since then, there has been an incredible change of heart.

Now, this resident of K.K. Nagar is only too happy to share seeds and saplings with anyone that is looking for them.

Organic Garden Foundation (OGF), a Facebook forum for kitchen garden enthusiasts, brought about this change.

In fact, ‘sharing’ is the defining feature of OGF, which was founded by Raghu Kumar, a resident of Anna Nagar, in August 2015. OGF has close to 20,000 members across India; 15,000 of them are from Chennai

“It all started with sharing a few insulin plants. I had too many of them in my garden and sharing some with my FB friends was the logical thing to do. However, people I did not know were also seeking insulin plants from me. So, we decided to meet offline at a common place for the distribution of insulin plants. The meeting happened at Spaces in Besant Nagar in 2015; many horticulture enthusiasts turned up with saplings and seeds. The outcome of the day-long meet was the formation of OGF,” says Raghu.

Members of OGF don’t stop with sharing seeds and saplings; the group meets every month at a member’s house, and various aspects of horticulture, including kitchen gardening, preparation of organic manure and pest control, are discussed.

There are members who specialise in certain aspects of horticulture, including seed preservation and soil enrichment.

The Forum played a key role in restoration of its members’ gardens, after the December floods of 2015. Lakshmi Venky, a resident of Jhafferkhanpet, says: “I lost almost all the plants that I had been growing for 20 years. Many were destroyed due to inundation; a few wilted due to the force of the air generated by helicopters flying over our terrace frequently to drop packets of food and water and rescue stranded people. However, within a year, I was able to restore my garden. It was solely due to the continuous support I received from the group.”

Members of OGF make visits to other cities to meet kitchen garden groups there. This February, OGF members went to Bengaluru to meet Oota From Your Thota. They have have plans to visit Hyderabad, Mangalore and Coimbatore, too.