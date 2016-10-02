Police on Saturday arrested seven persons who indulged in gambling at a recreation club in Madhavaram.

Following a tip-off, the police personnel attached to Madhavaram station raided a sports centre-cum-recreation club near Retteri and found seven persons to be gambling.

They were also booked under Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

They were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.