A PIL wanted the TNPCB to conduct an air, environment and noise pollution check in Triplicane, Anna Salai, Mylapore, Guindy, Pallavaram and other areas of Chennai.

TNPCB told to consider expanding service across city

The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to examine the feasibility of setting up more ambient air quality monitoring stations across Chennai to check the pollution level.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition moved by Y. Akbar Ahmed, seeking a direction to the TNPCB to conduct an air, environment and noise pollution checks in Triplicane, Anna Salai, Mylapore, Guindy, Pallavaram and other areas of the city.

Due to negligence

Claiming that the pollution level due to smoke, dust and garbage was very severe, mainly due to negligence and lack of proper pollution watch and surveillance by the TNPCB, the petitioner submitted that he had made a representation to the board.

The Board had installed ambient air quality monitoring stations only in eight places in the city, which were not sufficient considering the extent of area the city had expanded, he said.

Three month’s time

When the plea came up for hearing, the Bench said: “We are of the view that the authorities may examine the feasibility of setting up more monitoring stations keeping in mind the different areas covered and communicate the decision to the petitioner within three months.”

