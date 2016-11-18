A 22-year-old youth who took a selfie and fell from a running train two months ago, died in the hospital here on Wednesday.

A.Parthasarathy (22), only son of Arul, a painter, and Geetha, , was working as an assistant in a showroom of the mobile phone service provider where his mother was employed. The family lives on Dr. Thomas Road in T.Nagar. On September 13, Parathasarathy boarded an electric multiple unit(EMU) to Tambaram along with his friends. He kept clicking selfies in different poses on his mobile phone. While hanging on the footboard, the youth hit a post and fell from the running train between Guindy and Saidapet. Clicking selfies near the tracks has cost a few lives on the Beach to Tambaram in recent days.

