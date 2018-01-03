Seeking injunction in Nissan case beyond T.N.’s purview: Centre to HC

more-in

The Centre on Tuesday contended before the Madras High Court that the State Government has no locus standi to approach the court with a plea to injunct Japanese automaker Nissan Motor from proceeding with international arbitration, initiated under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Japan and the Republic of India, for recovery of incentives worth $770 million.

At the same time, the Centre said it was confident of convincing the international tribunal that the latter had no jurisdiction to hear the matter and that the issue could be decided only through domestic arbitration as per an MoU entered between Nissan and the State Government. The dispute arose out of an alleged delay in payment of incentives to Nissan Motor with respect to a car manufacturing unit established by it at Oragadam.

In a counter-affidavit by Additional-Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan before Justice Anita Sumanth, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said: “The Government of Tamil Nadu is not even a party to the CEPA or the claim made by Nissan under the CEPA. For this reason, it does not have the locus to maintain an application praying that the international arbitration initiated by the claimant (Nissan) against the respondent (Centre) be injuncted.”

The Ministry took strong exception to an averment made by the State Government that the Centre had signed CEPA only with a view to coerce the State. Treaties are entered into to strengthen international relations and further diplomacy, and State governments cannot be consulted prior to the same, it said.

“Article 73 of the Constitution provides that the executive power of the Union would extend to those matters with respect to which Parliament has the power to make the laws... In the realm of international law, the Union Government is considered as being the representative of the interests of the local governments and entering into international obligations ensures that a balance of competing interests is achieved,” the Centre said.

Nissan springs a surprise

It pointed out that international arbitration had begun much before the State government approached the High Court on December 4. The automaker had served the notice of arbitration on the Centre by email on February 23 and forwarded a hard copy to the Prime Minister’s office as well as the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on February 27.

During the course of hearing on Monday, the Japanese automaker surprised the High Court by contending that the investment dispute raised by it against India before an international arbitral tribunal was different from the tax dispute which its marketing arm Nissan Motors India had with the Tamil Nadu government.

After the categorical submission made by senior counsel P.S. Raman, representing Nissan Motors, Ms. Sumanth decided to go ahead with the hearing on the case filed by the State government without waiting for the tribunal to rule on the Centre’s objection to its jurisdiction. The judge posted the case for hearing on January 22 after a State government counsel requested time for the appearance of Additional Advocate-General Narmadha Sampath. Earlier, the ASG had submitted that the dispute raised before the tribunal was at a preliminary stage and many questions were yet to be answered.

He said it was yet to be decided whether what had been raised before the international tribunal was essentially an investment dispute and whether taxation was excluded from that dispute.