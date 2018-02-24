Security beefed up for Modi’s visit to Chennai today

more-in

Security has been tightened across Chennai in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to launch the AIADMK government’s flagship programme — the Amma scooter scheme — on Saturday evening.

Mr. Modi will fly down in a chartered aircraft to the Chennai airport for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. After reaching the airport at 5.20 p.m, he will leave for INS Adyar in a helicopter and from there will reach Kalaivanar Arangam by car to launch the Amma scooter scheme in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam.

Saturday is former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.

The airport and other places are under a seven-tier security cordon. While the Special Protection Group handles the core security of the Prime Minister, paramilitary forces, such as the Central Industrial Security Force; armed police personnel; and the city police comprise the other security layers.

Anti-sabotage checks

“Over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed. We did anti-sabotage checks and combing operations on the road and places where he will be visiting. A thorough security audit and rehearsal were conducted,” said a senior police officer.

Police said vehicular traffic on arterial roads would not be disturbed much as the Prime Minister will travel most of the distance by helicopter. After the function, he will proceed via Kamaraj Road to the Raj Bhavan. On Sunday morning, he will take a flight to Puducherry, the police said.

Farmers associations and associations of government employees have announced protests.