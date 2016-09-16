The State government has constituted a Search Committee with three persons to recommend a panel of three names to the Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, Nagapattinam for selecting its Vice Chancellor. Ex-Vice- Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan, (Chancellor Nominee), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice Chancellor K. Ramasamy (Academic Council Nominee) and retired IAS officer P.N. Veda Narayanan (Board of Management Nominee) would recommend a panel of three names of eminent persons in the field of Fisheries Science for being considered for appointment as Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University. Mr. Thyagarajan would be the Convener of the Committee, said a notification from the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department.
Search panel formed to pick fisheries varsity V-C
