The Tamil Nadu Educational Trust is awarding scholarship to economically backward college students.
Those who passed in first class in the last qualifying exam and with their parents’ annual income within Rs. 2 lakh are eligible. Application forms will be issued till November 30.
Students may apply with a request letter addressed to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Educational Trust, Rani Seethai Hall, 603, Anna Salai, Chennai-600006 with a self-addressed envelope with Rs.10 postal stamp affixed to the letter.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.