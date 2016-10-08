The Tamil Nadu Educational Trust is awarding scholarship to economically backward college students.

Those who passed in first class in the last qualifying exam and with their parents’ annual income within Rs. 2 lakh are eligible. Application forms will be issued till November 30.

Students may apply with a request letter addressed to the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Educational Trust, Rani Seethai Hall, 603, Anna Salai, Chennai-600006 with a self-addressed envelope with Rs.10 postal stamp affixed to the letter.