scary drive:A portion of the carriageway on the flyover at the junction of Sardar Patel Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road has worn off with iron rods protruding.— Photo: M. Karunakaran

Renovation of flyovers and subways in the city is being taken up in a phased manner, say officials

Motorists using the flyover on Sardar Patel Road near IIT Madras complain that a portion of the damaged carriageway has been posing a threat to them. A huge portion of the concrete carriageway has worn off, leaving protruding iron rods that could puncture the tyres.

T. Anandan of Padmanabha Nagar in Adyar said that in addition to the damaged carriageway of the flyover, a pothole also posed danger to motorists who tend to speed while coming down from the flyover. Problems were not just restricted to this facility, but other flyovers in the city too. For instance, motorists accessing the Padi grade separator and a few flyovers in the city including Royapuram and the Ganesapuram subway complain of problems.

The Greater Chennai Corporation maintains 16 flyovers in the city and there are several railway overbridges (ROBs) and causeways across rivers and canals. The civic body had completed repair on Kodambakkam ROB and Rangarajapuram subway only last year.

Corporation officials said the Bridges Department had been taking up renovation of the flyovers and subways in the city in a phased manner. Citing the damage to the carriageway of the flyover on Sardar Patel Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road, the official said the carriageway was repaired by filling bitumen mix after it was damaged in the rain last year. He said the flyover would be renovated with a new coat of epoxy paint on the railings and the damage would be permanently fixed after it is paved with concrete mix.

The official also said renovation was already in progress on the Aranganathan subway, and the Parthasarathy and Royapuram bridges.

The carriageway at the trouble prone Ganesapuram subway has been repaired at a cost of Rs. 9 lakh.

Project report soon

The Corporation would soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for buiding a new ROB to replace the Elephant Gate bridge near Salt Cotaurs. The Elephant Gate bridge links Wall Tax and Demellows Road.

The official said a proposal to replace the ROB at Salt Cotaurs has been received from the Southern Railway because of track expansion project. He said the project cost would be shared equally by the Southern Railway and the civic body.