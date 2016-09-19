As Russia went to the polls for the Duma, the lower house, to elect 450 MPs, a number of citizens of the country in Chennai slowly trickled in to the polling booth set up at the Russian Cultural Centre to cast their vote. The voting began at 8 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m.

Russian voters in Chennai voted for the Irkutsk Oblast region in Siberia.

“Each office has one district assigned to it. So Russian citizens can vote for that particular district. For example, Russian citizens in Chennai can choose among the candidates for Irkutsk, and among the 14 parties,” Sergey L Kotov, Consul General of Russian Federation in South India said after casting his vote. “We are organising polling stations in India…there are four — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Apart from these, we have organised some groups for voting in places like Kudankulam, Vishakapatnam, Auroville and Trivandrum. There are more than 150 Russian citizens living in these places and roughly about 85 of them are voting,” Mr. Kotov said. The Consul General further said that Russia did not have a compulsory voting system. Many Russians living in different parts of South India were not voting due to various reasons, such as high cost of travelling. The results will be declared in two days.