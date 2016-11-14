SOME SUCCOUR: Some shops in rural areas offer credit, easing the pain of people who are not able to convert their high denomination notes. File photo: V. Ganesan

Inaccessibility of ATMs, non-functioning of co-op banks are driving villagers to desperation

The cash-driven rural economy is the worst hit in the aftermath of the demonetisation move. While many villagers do not have bank accounts, even those who have one are struggling to draw cash to meet daily requirements due to the inaccessibility of ATMs and dry cash machines.

At Thayambalayam and Kozhumanguli in Tirupur district, almost all the residents have a bank account as funds are credited in their account under the MGNREGA scheme too. However, the villagers need to travel at least 5 km for an ATM or a bank. Forty-year-old Chinna Thambi, who runs a grocery outlet, says most people are buying their daily needs on credit.

“Just yesterday, an old woman told me she has Rs. 6,000, all in the demonetised denominations, with her. She needs to go to the bank to exchange it. On Saturday morning, the bank branch at Kundadam, which is 7 km from the village, was crowded,” he says.

At Namakkal, many had lost their livelihood and were forced to wait outside banks just to exchange the currency they had earned. Ramayee (65) of Siviyampalayam, who earns Rs. 230 as daily wages, was waiting outside the bank since morning to exchange the four Rs. 500 notes that she had received from her employer. “The contractor said either you take the Rs. 500 notes or get the wages next week. What can I do without money,” she asks. She could not go to work on Saturday as she had to come to the bank and had lost her daily wage for the day.

Tribals in Kolli Hills could not purchase provisions from the market in the plains and were forced to stay indoors.

In the Nilgiris district, S. Siva, an Irular tribesman from Moyar in Masinagudi, said that the youth in the village were assisting the elderly residents in withdrawing money at the banks.

Friends come to rescue

Daily wage workers who did not have bank accounts had to ask their friends and relatives to deposit cash into their accounts, so that they can withdraw it later.

D. Ganesh, 21, from Kendala in Coonoor, said that he did not have a bank account as he received his wages in cash, but that he had to exchange Rs. 4,000 which the family had saved following the sale of some jewels.

Non-functioning of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks where farm labourers and farmers with small and medium holdings operate accounts has also made the going tough.

However, sections of the working class and landless labourers are surprisingly resilient.

According to Rukmani, a farm worker in Chennimalai Panchayat Union in Erode, cash crunch is not new for daily labourers. The working class is used to purchasing essentials on credit, and hence, the pinch is not felt in the short term, Veerappan, another labourer belonging to Avalpoondurai says, adding that the crisis is mitigated to some extent since some shops in rural parts continue to accept currencies of high denomination.

Scenario in delta region

“We are finding it difficult to get adequate Rs. 100 currency notes to disburse to farm hands, who come to work,” complained S. Vimalanathan, a farmer of Swamimalai.

“Half-a-day wages for men come to Rs. 300 apart which we should give them Rs. 30 per head for morning breakfast and another Rs. 15 per person for snacks and tea.

“At least three men and six women work in the farm on any given day and they should be disbursed wages at the end of each day. Giving them cash is quite a problem for us now,’’ he explained.

Some farmers have been forced to postpone even critical farm operations as they could not pay the labourers in lower denominations.