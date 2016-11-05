The Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to five persons who were arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about the health of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Justice R. Mala granted bail to Sathishkumar of Namakkal, Sagayam of Thoothukudi, and Madaswamy, Antony Jesudoss, and Balasundram of Madurai.

All the five were directed to provide two sureties for the value of Rs. 10,000 each as a condition for securing bail.

The five approached the High Court seeking bail following the dismissal of their bail applications by the respective District Principal Sessions Courts.