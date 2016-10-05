A 44-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker was allegedly attacked by four unidentified men on Tuesday morning in Ennore Express Road.

According to police, the victim identified as R. Narahari, a resident of Triplicane, worked as a manager in a private firm in Periyar Nagar Thiruvotriyur, he is also the local unit secretary of the RSS in Triplicane.

Around 9 a.m, while he was crossing the Ennore Express road in his motorcycle, four men attacked him with iron rods and fled as he called for help.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

“He suffered injury in his arm. We have filed a first information report (FIR) and are looking into the matter,” said an investigating officer from the Thiruvottiyur police station.

